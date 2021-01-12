Our dreams of a Full Throttle film adaption are one step closer to reality

It's not often that an acclaimed film director spends their time working on a fan screenplay - especially one on what is a something of a vintage game - and yet that is what has happened. Duncan Jones - who has previous in film adaptions of games with the woefully under-appreciated Warcraft - spent his own time penning a screenplay based upon the 1995 LucasArts classic Full Throttle.

Jones was inspired to write the screenplay after seeing a short fan promo for a 2020 reimagining of the game. You can read the full screenplay here - and if the Moon director doesn't get a chance of turning this into reality we're going to be the first to write a strongly worded letter to every single movie studio.

Also with LucasFilm Games now a thing again, time is ripe to get the gang back together and bring us a new Full Throttle game.