Orwell’s Animal Farm is coming this December; reveals a new election-themed teaser

When news first broke that George Orwell’s famous political allegory, Animal Farm, was being turned into a video game it was initially quite a surprise.

Getting a first look at the game changed all that, with its stunning storybook art style and incorporating moral choice and resource management proved that Reigns developers Nerial had thought long and hard about how Orwell’s story would work as a video game.

Now we know when to expect Orwell’s Animal Farm on PC and mobile devices, as a release date of 10th December has been announced. Just in time to crush Cyberpunk 2077.

Check out the sinister new trailer, entitled VOTE, below: