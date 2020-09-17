Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Nintendo Switch today

In a surprise announcement, Nintendo have revealed that Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be released today on Nintendo Switch!

The announcement came from Nintendo’s latest Partner Showcase earlier today. The presentation concluded with a trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps and the reveal that it’ll be out today on Nintendo Switch.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the 2nd game in the Ori series created by Moon Studios. Originally an Xbox console exclusive, the game will now be available on Switch and should delight fans of the original who were hoping the sequel would come to the console. It’ll only be available digitally for now, but physical versions of the game will be released at a later date.

A new Collector’s Edition was also shown off, which includes the game alongside a bunch of fancy-looking extras. These include a stained glass art piece, soundtrack downloads, an art book, a guide to the “Flora & Fauna” of the game, a copy of Ori and the Blind Forest so you can experience Ori’s full journey in one package, and more. It’ll cost $149.99 and it’s exclusive to iam8bit.com for a limited time, so it won’t be available forever.

It looks beautiful, but it is certainly pricey.

The Partner Showcase also revealed various other games including new Monster Hunter games. You can check it out on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. This was arguably the strongest Partner Showcase that Nintendo have done this year, and it should be exciting to see what they announce next.