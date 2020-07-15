The woonderful Ooblets arrives on Xbox One and the Epic Game Store today!

The uber-cutesy Ooblets is arriving on the Xbox One and Epic Game Store via Early Access TODAY! It's been one of our most anticipated games for some time and captures the feel of the likes of Stardew Valley in it's farming and life simulation.

Ooblets allows you to...

Grow crops on your farm and sell them in town

Build your team of ooblets, level them up, and unlock new dance moves

Style your character in a bunch of different outfits and accessories Join an ooblet club to get your first little baby ooblet

Compete in dance-offs to earn new ooblet seeds and win tournaments

Expand and decorate your house from a dinky shack to a stately farmhouse

Get to know the townsfolk and befriend them if you'd like!

Complete daily challenges, earn badges, help the Mayor save the town from questionable forces, and unlock the secrets of Oob

Explore Badgetown to find new ooblets and seeds

You can download Ooblets on the Epic Games Store via this link for PC or via the Microsoft Store for Xbox One