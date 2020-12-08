On Cyberpunk 2077, bugs, and patches

With Cyberpunk 2077 reviews now in circulation (check out our rave review in the link provided), there are growing concerns among players that the game is going to arrive riddled with bugs.

When one gamer brought their concerns to CDPR's Fabian Mario Döhla said that the game that players load up on 10th December will be a different build to the one reviewers covered, thanks to the incoming updates.

The nature of modern AAA gaming is that most games ship with bugs, the bigger and more ambitious the game, the more likely bugs are to occur in the wild. There are only so many ways a game tester can experiment with a game of this scale, some things are going to slip through the cracks.

While reviewing the game, I encountered a few notable bugs but never anything game-breaking, just weird visual quirks like floating guns or a cell phone that forgets to follow a character's body. I was always conscious that I was playing a pre-patch build for a huge game where the degree of freedom you had was always going to risk bringing up glitches that testers did not catch in time. A patch was issued during the review process that fixed some of those issues, and future patches were promised with the official launch, so it felt premature and perhaps even misleading to highlight them as a reason to avoid the game. Even while playing the game, they were never a reason to not play the game. They were usually funny rather than frustrating. As a result, I opted to focus on the overall gameplay experience rather than point out things that may well not exist by the time the average player gets their hands on the game.

But, personally, a bug is never going to interfere with my enjoyment of a game. The Witcher 3 has bugs, Red Dead Redemption 2 has bugs, many of my favourite games of all time are flawed in some way, but as long as the game is still playable it's not a pressing concern. But I am more chill than most about these things, I don't even care when people check their phone during a movie and I know people who will burst a vein with rage at the mere thought. There are bigger things to worry about in a game and a random NPC not animating when they move is such a minor concern.

The fact the game was being patched during the review process told me the developers were on top of things. As long as bug reports were being filed and feedback was being forwarded, things were going to be addressed. The Witcher 3 was being patched constantly in the years following its release, there was never a concern that Cyberpunk 2077 players were going to be left out in the cold.

It is understandable to be concerned that you will be getting a broken game but that is simply not the case with Cyberpunk 2077. I played the whole main campaign without any bugs that blocked my progress, I am currently on my second playthrough and the number of bugs encountered has already decreased. This is not a Fallout 76 level disaster by any means, this game is completely playable, this game is actually good.