Ohh, Oh, here it comes: Maneater is getting a next-gen upgrade

Maneater turned out to be an unexpected smash hit for Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver, the fame garnered and universal praise (including a TDF Silver award from yours truly) and today the publishers have announced the action-RPG has netted over one million units sold worldwide.

To cap off the good news Tripwire and Deep Silver have revealed that the JAWSome shark mayhem will continue with next-gen upgrades for the beloved title. The newly evolved Maneater will support Ray-Tracing, native 4K HDR at 60 FPS, and new lighting effects. Xbox Series S owners will also benefit from increased graphical fidelity and frame rate. Players who already own Maneater on PS4 and Xbox One will receive the update completely free-of-charge, just in time for the next-gen console launches in November. The PC version of Maneater will also be getting next-gen updates sometime in early 2021.

If you have never played Maneater before or you haven’t touched it in a while, this seems like the perfect time to get in the water and have some fun.