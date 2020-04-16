Observer: System Redux is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 this year

Cyberpunk thriller, Observer, is set to get a next generation remake and will be arriving on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in Q4 2020 - making it a possible launch title for both consoles.

The unique blend of cyberpunk and horror in Observer: System Redux features Rutger Hauer in one of his last voice-acting roles (Dan Lazarski/Observer) and the team views the title as a tribute to the late film star. The game also stars Polish musician and actor Arkadiusz Jakubik as Janus Jukowski, a veteran struggling with early model cybernetics.

Check out the announcement trailer above...

