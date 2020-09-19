No Man’s Sky: Origins is coming next week, but what could it be?

A new No Man's Sky update is coming next week, titled Origins, as announced in a blog post by Hello Games on Friday.

After an initially choppy launch, Hello Games began producing significant content expansions for the game (free of charge, always), starting with Foundation. At the time, Hello Games said: “It won’t be our largest update, but it is the start of something”.

They reminded us of this factor when addressing why their next expansion would be given the sort of name usually afforded to prequels, “We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve.”

So the concept of Origins isn’t about looking back, it is about starting something new and moving into the future, which they confirmed by calling it “another small step in a longer journey.”

Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.

So it is unlikely to be a massive update, like Next and Beyond, but many of the smaller updates like Foundation and Desolation have still added a lot of really great new ideas for the ever-expanding universe. Given the timing of the update, could Origins be readying the game for a next-gen move? If Hello plans on having a long journey ahead of them with No Man’s Sky, future-proofing the title would be a good start. Imagine what sort of things could be accomplished with this game on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

More details will be forthcoming but whatever comes of No Man’s Sky: Origins, it is sure to be interesting.