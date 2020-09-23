No Man’s Sky: Origins brings new worlds and giant sandworms to the universe

Hello Games have released an official trailer for their upcoming No Man’s Sky: Origins update and it looks spectacular.

In an interview with IGN, Hello Games head Sean Murray revealed that the Origins update would be adding new worlds, new creatures and more varied biomes including new weather systems.

And a giant sandworm.

Yes, while we may not be getting another Dune game anytime soon, No Man’s Sky will have us covered with the introduction of these giant burrowing super predators.

The creatures were present in the original pre-launch marketing for No Man’s Sky but were subsequently removed, and we all know how well the launch went.

In his interview, Murray explained the reason it has taken over 4 years for sandworms to be added to the game was a recurring issue for game developers throughout history: “They weren't that fun.”

It took a while to work out how to make the worms entertaining in the game, rather than a frustrating obstacle. He continued, “We found a way to make them play well with the game, to signpost themselves well, and to fit the environment around them so that it feels, hopefully, fun and in keeping with the rest of the game.”

After a messy start, Hello Games have done an amazing job of evolving No Man’s Sky into the type of game audiences were expected in 2016. I cannot wait to get exploring the changing universe.

No Man’s Sky: Origin is available from today.