No Man's Sky now supports crossplay on all platforms and is available via Xbox and PC Game Pass

Hello Games have released an updated to No Man's Sky on all existing platforms that will allow players to join their friends on other consoles and PC to explore the vast procedural universe together. The major update to the game's back end comes as it arrives on Xbox Game Pass allowing even more people to join the universe.

Even better, a new version of the game is hitting Windows 10 PCs and the PC iteration of Game Pass too.

The update features a huge number of new improvements and tweaks too - check out the full patch notes here.

