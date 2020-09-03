No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games is planning their next ambitious project

Hello Games released The Last Campfire this August, a small scale, more intimate project than the title that put them on the map: No Man’s Sky.

No Man’s Sky was a game built on massive ambition and hit an unfortunate launch when players felt let down by all the missing features that were promised. It took some time for Hello Games to fix these issues but, at the time of writing, No Man’s Sky is a fantastic game that really represents the original vision. It was a long journey but they made it, eventually.

Now Hello Games have their next big project. Hello Games founder Sean Murray was coy on the details but did reveal that it would a "huge, ambitious game like No Man's Sky."

That is exciting, considering No Man’s Sky is a game about literally exploring a limitless universe. While the launch was a bit of a disaster for Hello Games, they did incredible work in transforming the game for players and learned a lot of valuable lessons.

And, honestly, the base game was still very good.

Whatever Hello Games come up with, it will be worth the wait. Hopefully, it won’t require a wait post-launch this time.