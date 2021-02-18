No Man's Sky Companions Update will let you befriend the fun creatures you meet

The No Man's Sky new Companions update will let space explorers tame, train, and even breed the alien creatures that they encounter out there in the big, weird universe.

The latest in a long line of comprehensive, game-altering updates for the once-controversial space survival sim, Companions will now allow you to tame any of the creatures you meet. You can go on to train them to travel with you, communicating with you via your exosuit and allowing you to track their emotional states.

The purpose of taming and training extends beyond having a new travelling buddy; you can actually train them to hunt for resources, defend you from hostile creatures, dig for treasure, or go mining for you. I want to see a space hippo mine for ore, please.

Your new companion may even lay eggs for you to collect and incubate. Not happy with a regular space hippo all of a sudden? Fine, you can use the Space Anomaly and its new "Egg Sequencer" to rewrite their genetic code.

The Companions update is now live. You can check out the trailer below and the full patch notes on the No Man's Sky website.