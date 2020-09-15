Nintendo Switch Surpasses The Wii's 2008 August Hardware Sales Record

And it won't stop there.

Once again, for another month in a row until most likely when the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft are released, the Nintendo Switch was the best selling console. More than that, it was the best August for Nintendo, or any console maker in US history, since the Wii in 2008. The Switch even broke its own August record for 2019, more than doubling sales.

This isn't surprising, as the Nintendo Switch is on track to be the best selling home Nintendo console ever, and is well on its way to beating the Wii's record of 101.63 million units. At this point, it is almost certain that when Nintendo releases updated numbers at the end of the holiday season we'll see the Switch surpass the 3DS and possibly even the Game Boy Advanced in sales records.

It's been said before and I'll say it again, the Nintendo Switch is a goldmine of a console. The combination of incredible software paired with quite possibly the best console form factor we've ever seen just can't seem to be stopped. On top of the Switch breaking hardware sales records, 10 out of the top 20 best-selling games for August are first-party Nintendo games, including evergreen titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Luigi's Mansion and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The long-awaited Super Mario All-Stars 3D Collection releases this Friday and will surely help to increase Switch sales for September, if it already hasn't in anticipation of its release. Plus, Nintendo isn't done for the year, with Pikmin 3 Deluxe set to release in October and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity set for release on 20th November. With the success of the Switch it feels like the only thing that could best it would be new console releases, but even that I'd wager could be up in the air, more likely due to a lack of availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X than anything else.

Even if the Switch is just a close third during the month of November, it'll still be crazy to see a four year old console, selling the same games it launched with kicking the crap out of next-gen releases.