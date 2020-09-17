First reported by Japanese Nintendo and reported on the Nintendo's Japanese site, the Kyoto-based company have ended production of their handheld console, the Nintendo 3DS.

Launched in February 2011 in Japan and everywhere else the following month, the console was the successor to the company's most successful console ever, the Nintendo DS. While it never reached the heights of the original dual-screen handheld from Nintendo, which sold 154.02 million units, the 3DS still managed to shift 75.87 million units as of June 30 this year, along with software sales of 384.07 million units. That places it fifth in the best-selling Nintendo consoles of all time, so they're still very impressive numbers.

Like many Nintendo consoles, we saw a raft of upgrades and different iterations of the 3DS throughout the 2010s, with the larger 3DS XL, the 2DS, the 'New' Nintendo 3DS (which also had an XL version) and the 2DS XL making up the roster. Since the release of the Switch, and the handheld-only Switch Lite, Nintendo's focus has understandably shifted to their new portable console, with first-party games being scarce in the last few years for the 3DS.

There were some fantastic games on this system and Nintendo did support it well down the years, with numerous Pokémon, Zelda and Mario titles making up the best-selling games on the system (the Top 10 is exclusively Pokémon and Mario).