Nintendo plans to launch Switch Pro before Christmas, reports say

According to reports from Bloomberg, Nintendo is planning to launch a new iteration of the Switch with 4K compatibility with TVs and an OLED display screen sometime before Christmas.

Samsung Display Co. is apparently going to begin mass-producing the 7-inch, 720p-resolution OLED panels as early as June and set to ship to assemblers for Nintendo around July, Bloomberg sources say. Samsung has an initial monthly production target of just under a million units.

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a massive success in the last year, with Nintendo monopolising on a drought of PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware and essential pandemic era hits like Animal Crossing. They hope to maintain this run of success with renewed interest in a new Switch Pro (which is not the official name, just a placeholder), which could bring back buyers who have suffered from Joycon drift or people still on the fence about buying a Switch.

The existence of a Nintendo Switch Pro has been circulating since last year, but today's news is seemingly far more concrete, although Nintendo is not currently planning to announce a new Switch "anytime soon."