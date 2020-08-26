Nintendo planning to release upgraded Switch and major games in 2021

2020 might be seeing the release of Sony and Microsoft's newest additions in the console market, but Nintendo look to have their sights set further ahead, if a report from Bloomberg is to believed. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet suggested that Nintendo was planning to release an updated Switch model late next year, ceding this year's holiday period to their rivals.

While the report stated that the final specifications of the new Switch aren't set in stone, they confirmed that Nintendo was looking into adding "more computing power and 4k high-definition graphics." The source also confirmed that the new console would be "coupled with, or followed by, a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related studios," adding that the games would "address a wide range of players."

Could we see the updated Switch release with a Breath of the Wild game, like the original model did back in 2017?

I was lucky to get the last Switch with the last copy of Breath of the Wild at my now closed local Game store in Oldham. I wouldn't mind upgrading my Switch, it is looking a bit rough around the edges but I am admittedly very loose when putting it in my bag, but I am very excited about the mention of new games. You'd think that Nintendo would launch this new model with something big, something to really showcase the graphical improvements. I'm already thinking the follow up to Breath of the Wild or even the long-awaited Metroid Prime game that we've not heard much about for a while. All summer there have been rumours of a new Nintendo Direct all over Reddit and Twitter (the most recent suggests that this Friday 28th August is the magic date) but we've just had the odd Pokémon Direct or smaller ones like the recent Indie World showcase, but nothing about what to expect for later in the year, other than Pikmin 3 Deluxe due out in October.

2020 has been a surprisingly good year for Nintendo. At the start of the year, you'd think that a year without any of their biggest hitters (no Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Smash) could be a tough one for the Japanese company. Instead, the world went Switch-crazy when Animal Crossing came out in March. Just as the majority of the world went into lockdown, Nintendo went and gave us all a ticket to our own island. Whether you were furloughed or working from home, it seemed that everyone was playing the game earlier this year. Nintendo's recent financial update backed this up, and with the unexpected success of Tom Nook and co., they can afford to let the other players have the spotlight this Christmas, as they lie in wait to pounce back next year.