Nintendo is now the richest company in Japan

2020 has been a pretty stellar year for the Kyoto-based company, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons in particular helping to shift many a Nintendo Switch this year. Fresh off the back of dropping a Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this afternoon (seriously, how often do they do this now?) the good news kept coming for Nintendo.

That's according to a financial analysis from Risk Masters, first reported by Gonintendo. According to Gonintendo, my Japanese is pretty much non-existent so I had no luck with the financial analysis, the company has "890.4 billion yen (approx. 8.3 billion USD) in cash," which they also added would make "Nintendo Co. Ltd. the richest 2020 company in Japan." Looks like the hit they took with the performance of the Wii-U is largely confined to history, as the Switch continues to be popular with pretty much everyone.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the second best-selling game of all time in Japan, despite only launching in March this year.

It looks like 2021 might be the year that the Japanese company go on the attack again, with a reported release of an updated Switch model next year, along with the release of some first-party titles. Apart from Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which we know is coming in a few months, all we've really had from the studio apart from today's mini direct was an Indie World Showcase last week. Fingers crossed we get a first-party direct pretty soon.