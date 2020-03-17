Like a little spec of light in a sea of darkness, Nintendo just gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come to their critically acclaimed hybrid console in an Indie World showcase filled with fun and exciting new experiences. From inventive new takes on classic genres to quirky and unpredictable new adventures, the big N’s presentation can be encapsulated in two words: international devs and timed exclusives. A big chunk of the new indie titles are made by devs from different parts of the world and are labeled as timed exclusives to the Nintendo Switch.



Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting new games coming to us throughout the year.



Blue Fire



From Argentina-based Robi Studios and Graffiting Games, Blue Fire is an action-adventure game that emphasizes challenging, mind-bending platform action as well as intense, heart-pounding combat. The game takes place in a mysterious land called The Void and players are tasked with unlocking its mysteries. There is a definite Hollow Knight vibe here so we’re quite excited to play this when it hits as a timed-exclusive in Summer 2020.



Baldo



Taking a trip across the pond, Naps Team from Messina, Italy presented to us their anime-inspired action RPG called Baldo. Just one look at the Studio Ghibli-esque character designs and emphasis on environmental puzzles, it’s clear that the team has a soft spot for both the Zelda series and transcendent stories like Howl’s Moving Castle. We can’t wait to play this near-perfect marriage of classic anime and gaming when it hits the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in Summer 2020.



I Am Dead



With a title that will surely grab the attention of inquiring minds, Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg’s intriguing take on a puzzle-solving game is unlike anything we’ve seen in a while. Taking on the role of the ghost of a dead denizen of the island of Shelmerston, you’ll use your great beyond powers to explore and discover all of its nooks and crannies to unlock its past and save it from impending danger. You’ll be able to grab it as a Nintendo Switch timed exclusive when it launches sometime this year.



BARK



R-type but with cute and cuddly animals pew-pewing in cute and cuddly spaceships? Sign us up! From Tic Toc Games in California, this twist on the side-scrolling bullet hell contains a selection of four unique furry fighters each with their own ability. Co-op is the name of the game as spaceships can combo their skills to create devastating attacks as they upgrade weapons and take on insane bosses. BARK won’t be barking up the wrong tree when it hits the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive in late 2020.

Cyanide & Happiness Freakpocalypse



A game based on the popular meme webcomic Cyanide & Happiness? Explosm Games and Serenity Forge have our attention. Your task in this adventure game is to explore, survive and solve puzzles in what we can only expect is a world that has ended and is filled with the unique humor and satire that we’ve come to love and appreciate about C&H. The game is arriving as a timed exclusive to the Nintendo Switch this Summer.



Summer in Mara



From Spain-based Chibig comes a tale about growing up and protecting nature in the adventure and farming title called Summer in Mara. Build up your farm and relationships as well as explore the sea while you explore the game’s 30 islands in a bid to uncover their mysteries. Luckily, we won’t have to wait for Summer as Summe in Mara launches this Spring as a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch.



The Last Campfire



Hello Games is aiming for the gut punches with their new tale of a lost soul called Ember who embarks on a journey home. The developers known for the hugely popular No Man’s Sky promise a world full of mystery that tells a story about compassion, empathy, and hope. We can’t wait to cry our eyes out when The Last Campfire launches on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020.



Eldest Souls



From Fallen Flag and United Label comes a challenging boss rush game that is sure to please Souls-like fans and die-hard gamers thirsty for a challenge. This isometric pixel art game features tough-as-nails bosses and hard loadout choices that will undoubtedly get the adrenaline pumping when it launches as a timed exclusive on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2020.



Exit the Gungeon



Nintendo’s “One More Thing” was a new spin-off of the ever-popular roguelike Enter the Gungeon. From Dodge Roll Games, Exit the Gungeon is a side-scrolling shooter that can only be described with one word: mayhem! Guns and dodge rolling never felt more heart-racing than this. We don’t even have to wait at all as the game is out now on the Nintendo Switch eShop as a timed exclusive.



There was more to the showcase and you can check out the rest of the Indie World collection in the linked video. For more on all of these amazingly creative indie titles, stay tuned here on The Digital Fix.

