Nintendo hacker sentenced to three years in prison

This week, 21-year-old Ryan S. Hernandez, who in January 2020 pleaded guilty to being in possession of confidential Nintendo files and child abuse images, was sentenced to three years in prison by the US District Court in Seattle.

Hernandez, also known as Ryan West, reportedly promised to stop his hacking activities after a 2017 investigation regarding the phishing of credentials from a Nintendo employee and subsequent leaking of information about the upcoming Switch console. This light warning was a reflection of his age, given the fact he was just 16 at the time.

However, he was later found openly boasting about hacking into Nintendo servers on Twitter and Discord from June 2018 to June 2019. Operating under the username "RyanRocks", he discussed weaknesses in the game company's online servers and shared private information in a forum called 'Ryan's Underground Hangout'.

On a search of Hernandez's belongings in June 2019, FBI agents discovered not only the Nintendo files, but also thousands of images and videos of child pornography in a folder labelled "Bad Stuff".

US District Judge John C. Coughenour ordered seven years of legal supervision for Hernandez after he serves his initial three years at a "Bureau of Prisons facility for inmates with cognitive challenges", as well as the $259,323 sum he will have to pay Nintendo in damages.