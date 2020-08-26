Nintendo really like dropping things out of nowhere, don't they? It's why the online community has been speculating throughout this summer about when the next full Direct would be. In true Nintendo-style, we got some news today out of the blue with the release of a Direct Mini, focusing on some of Nintendo's partners (sorry guys, maybe next week will be 'the week'). So what was announced?

Been waiting to hear about Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? I have and we got some news - it's coming tomorrow! The Gamecube-classic wasn't your typical Final Fantasy title, with the game focusing much more on cooperative gameplay rather than the standard JRPG games in the series before it. The remastered version will feature "new high-level dungeons and weapons, updated graphics and much more," as well as the ability to team up online or play with other players through a party matchmaking system. If you never got a chance to play this back on the that beautiful purple box, you don't have long to wait now. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is available from tomorrow 27th August.

It's arriving tomorrow! Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be available from 27th August 2020.

That wasn't the only Final Fantasy news that we got either, with the first three games in the Saga series coming to Switch later this year. The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II and Final Fantasy Legend III were all originally released on the Game Boy and will be available as part of the Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend game which launches digitally on 15th December.

That wasn't the only offering from Square Enix, they also had some Kingdom Hearts news! Okay, so it's not one of the main games, or even any of the GBA or DS games, but we are getting some Sora action on the Switch when Hearts Melody of Memory releases later this year. The title will be a rhythm game allowing players to "cast powerful magic spells to attack enemies" along with more rhythm-based gameplay. focusing on "good timing". There will be local and multiplayer battle modes, including a mode exclusive to Nintendo Switch. No release date yet but we can expect it before the end of 2020.

In September, players can experience the Creeping Winter DLC for Minecraft Dungeons on Nintendo Switch.

Alongside the offerings from Square Enix, Ubisoft will be bringing another Just Dance game to the Switch later in the year. Just Dance 2021 will be coming to Nintendo Switch on 12th November, as we got a glimpse at a couple of the 40 new tracks available in the game, while the free online-multiplayer game World of Tanks: Blitz will hit the Eshop later today.

Crystal Chronicles isn't the only game Nintendo announced would release this week, with two more of the games on display today releasing a day later on Friday 28th August. Jump Force - Deluxe Edition and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champion join the Nintendo Switch roster this week. Jump Force, which released last year for other consoles, brings some of the biggest characters from manga together, with over 50 characters from Dragonball, Naruto and Yu-Gi-Oh in the game. Captain Tsubasa meanwhile brings a football experience that is definitely more arcade than simulation, as you take over-the-top shots in the manga-inspired game.

Later this year, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch. The sequel to the successful 2017 title will introduce a "new Skill Battle mode" which will include "character-based skills and item cards that can be equipped to power up the team and quickly turn the tables on opponents!" And that's not all, with Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions coming to Switch tomorrow too.

Here's the full Direct Mini for anyone who missed it.

Creed Champions will feature some of the most famous games in fictional boxing history, with Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed and Viktor Drago playable in the game. You can "experience a true underdog journey through story-driven interactions and fierce battles with intuitive controls and hard-hitting fighting techniques" while also fighting as Clubber Lang. What more could you want in a boxing game? You can check it out on Switch from tomorrow.

Among the other titles announced, there's another rhythm game in No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure pack, which will launch for the Switch this winter, while Harmonix will be bringing "a non-stop digital music festival in which players control the music" when they launch Fuser on Nintendo Switch later this year.