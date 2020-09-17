Following up from a similar Direct earlier in the summer, Nintendo had another Direct Mini: Partner Showcase this afternoon.

One thing that you can always guarantee with Nintendo Directs these days, is that some titles shown will be playable pretty much straight away, and today was no exception, with three games releasing later today, as well as news on some upcoming games from Nintendo's partners.

So what can we expect on the Eshop later today? Well how about one of the best platformers of the year, as well as a fantastic follow up to a game that came to Switch last year? That's right Moon Studios' Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be available later today, along with mythical dungeon crawler Hades from Supergiant Games. Finally, Hinterland's 2017 first-person survival game The Long Dark will be on the Eshop later today.

The Long Dark comes to Nintendo Switch later today.

Kicking off with Capcom, the direct revealed that Monster Hunter is coming to Switch again, with two new titles on the way. First up, Monster Hunter Rise, which got its own mini-direct after the main presentation. Showcasing a variety of monsters, including Aknosm, Tetranadon and Magnamalo, this Switch exclusive is coming on 26th March 2021.

On the day when Nintendo announced they had halted production of their 3DS system, Capcom announced a sequel to a 3DS game, with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The sequel to the 2016 game sees you become a Monster Rider "and experience a rich and emotional story in this new RPG set in the Monster Hunter universe." Coming to Nintendo Switch summer 2021.

Also coming to the Nintendo Switch in summer 2021 is a new Disgaea game, when Diagaea 6: Defiance of Destiny releases. That's not all for fans of the tactical-RPGS, with Disgaea 5: Complete Edition being free-to-play for Nintendo Switch online users, starting 23/9 and finishing 29/9.

Yuji Naka & Naoto Ohshima, yeah those two, are bringing Balan Wonderworld to the Switch. Playing as Leo and Emma, you can navigate cooperatively with a friend or on your own through 12 dreamlike stages from the two minds who brought us Sonic all those years ago. It'll be available in spring 2021 and looks like heaps of fun.

Balan Wonderworld

Rune Factory 5 sees you "protect your town as a peacekeeping ranger, harvest crops, go fishing, and find romance!" The fifth instalment in the heartwarming RPG series comes off the back off Rune Factory 4 Special, a remake of the 3DS game. This one is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Empire of Sin is coming to Nintendo Switch on 1st December 2020. Take control of a number of mob bosses, as you seek to take control of other gangs territory and business, with characters inspired by real-life figures during Prohibition in Chicago.

Empire of Sin

Coming just a few days later on the 4th December, is the sequel to 2018's Fitness Boxing, when Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise jabs its way onto the Nintendo Switch. Customise your outfits, train with any one of nine instructors, "each with their own distinctive personality, with three making their debut in the game: Karen, Janice and Hiro." You can pre-order the game later today.

Rounding off the releases this year, Rebellions Sniper Elite 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. The tactical shooter was well received back in 2017 when it released on PC and other consoles, and now you can take on any mission wherever you want on the Nintendo Switch.

Finally, PGA Tour 2K21 is getting a physical release for the Nintendo Switch on 25th September. The golf game has recently released on the Switch and it's good to see another big sports game come to Nintendo's console.

Today was all about Nintendo's partners, but tomorrow sees the release of one of their own games, when Super Mario 3D All Stars releases for Nintendo Switch. If you're not sure whether or not to pick up a copy, then check out our review right here.