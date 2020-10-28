Nintendo Direct Mini - Partner Showcase Roundup

The final Direct Mini: Partner Showcase of 2020 dropped earlier today, and you can catch all the highlights below.

Control on Nintendo Switch will feature the base game and all released expansions.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to come out of today's Direct Mini was the announcement that Control, many pundits GOTY for 2019, and the yet-to-be released Hitman III, will be playable on the Switch but with a catch. The two games will be getting 'cloud versions' on the portable console, meaning that users will need a pretty stable internet connection to play. Control is available now and users can test their internet connection before purchasing, to ensure they'll be able to play the game.

Bravely Default II has been pushed to 2021.

In news that came as no surprise to fans of the series, Bravely Default II is no longer coming out this year, with the release date pushed back to 26th February 2021. Alongside another trailer for the fantasy RPG, developed by Claytech Studios and published by Square Enix and Nintendo Japan, we got a look at some of the jobs you'll encounter early in the upcoming game, including vanguard, bard, gambler and beastmaster.

No More Heroes 3

We didn't get any new No More Heroes 3 news, other than a new trailer for the game due out in 2021, but fans can pass the time until its release at least, with news that No More Heroes and its sequel No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggles have both been ported to the Switch and are available from today.

Part Time UFO is the definition of cute.

Part Time UFO sees players take control of Jobski, as you fly around and help people complete various tasks, from cleaning up and doing a spot of cooking to fishing and stacking items as high as they will go, Jobski and his grabbing claw are there to help. The title from HAL Laboratories was previously released on IOS and Android in 2018 and is now available on the Nintendo Switch from today.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Take over your grandfather's farm and leave your life in the city behind - no it's not Stardew Valley, although the premise is very similar - in the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. The latest in the long-running agricultural simulation series, Pioneers of Olive Town sees you foraging, mining, farming and socialising with the locals, and arrives on Nintendo Switch 23rd March 2021.

Just some of the things you'll want to avoid in Surviving the Aftermath.

Surviving the Aftermath, developed by Iceflake Studios and published by Paradox Interactive, is a strategy simulation game which sees players building a colony of survivors in a post-apocalyptic future. Limited resources, rival colonies and natural disasters are just some of the problems players can expect when this game launches on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.

Some serious Breath of the Wild energy coming off Immortal Fenyx Rising.

A new trailer for Immortals Fenyx Rising was shown, showcasing the three weapons available to the player alongside a brief look at some of the puzzles in the upcoming mythological adventure game. The release date for Nintendo Switch of 3rd December 2020 was also confirmed and you can pre-order the game today.

Alongside the announcements above, we learned that Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and the anime adventure game will be releasing on 3rd November 2021. Shortly after on the 6th November 2020, Tropico 6 will be available on the Switch too. And Griftlands: Nintendo Switch Edition sees the 2019 PC title make its way to the portable Nintendo console. The deckbuilding rougelike game blends in role playing elements in a sci-fi world and will be hitting Switch in Summer 2021.

And finally, the Direct Mini finished with a new trailer for the upcoming Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, as well as announcing a demo for the game is available from today, where players can play through Chapter 1 of the game.

Yup, you can take control of the Divine Beasts in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

You can view the Direct in full below.