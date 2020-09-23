It looks like we're getting another 3DS sequel, after Monster Hunter Stories 2 was announced last week, in the shape of Kirby Fighters 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

The original Kirby Fighters was part of the Kirby: Triple Deluxe on the 3DS, before branching off into an upgraded stand-alone game, Kirby Fighters Deluxe also on the 3DS. Presumably this game would be a sequel to the stand-alone title.

Spotted by Twitter user @Wario64, the listing (which was later removed) gave us the games price of $19.99 as well as a brief description of the game.

After the website went inaccessible following the listing, it was presumed that Nintendo would be removing it from the site, but it seems the cat is out of the bag (or the pink ball of fluff is out of the bag) and the game is back up on the website. Here's the description below.