NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 brings the classic RPG to Western audiences

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (yes, that is the full name) is a remaster of the acclaimed 2010 Japanese RPG. Square Enix announced the release at the Tokyo Game Show yesterday with a lengthy showcase that revealed the updated look, the combat and exploration.

The original NieR Replicant was a Japan-only release so this will be the first time Western audiences get to experience it. The franchise has seen a boost in profile in the West after the critically acclaimed NieR: Automata in 2017.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on 23rd April 2021.