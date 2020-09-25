NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 brings the classic RPG to Western audiences

Platforms:
1 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (yes, that is the full name) is a remaster of the acclaimed 2010 Japanese RPG. Square Enix announced the release at the Tokyo Game Show yesterday with a lengthy showcase that revealed the updated look, the combat and exploration.

The original NieR Replicant was a Japan-only release so this will be the first time Western audiences get to experience it. The franchise has seen a boost in profile in the West after the critically acclaimed NieR: Automata in 2017.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will be coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on 23rd April 2021.

Tags NieR Automata, NieR Replicant, Square Enix, Tokyo Game Show
Category news

Latest Articles