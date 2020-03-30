Nier Replicant is getting an Xbox One and PS4 polish with an upgraded release coming this year

Nier Replicant is getting an Xbox One and PS4 polish with an upgraded release coming this yearPlatforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
Square Enix have announced that, to mark the tenth anniversary of the series, they're working on an 'upgraded' version of Nier Replicant for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a release planned later this year.
The new version of the game that kickstarted the Nier franchise will feature new voice work, a re-recored score and new bonus tracks from Keiichi Okabe.
In addition to the remake, a new Nier game is set for release on mobile devices - Nier: Reincarnation is being built for Android and iOS.