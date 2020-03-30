Nier Replicant is getting an Xbox One and PS4 polish with an upgraded release coming this year

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Square Enix have announced that, to mark the tenth anniversary of the series, they're working on an 'upgraded' version of Nier Replicant for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 with a release planned later this year.

The new version of the game that kickstarted the Nier franchise will feature new voice work, a re-recored score and new bonus tracks from Keiichi Okabe.

In addition to the remake, a new Nier game is set for release on mobile devices - Nier: Reincarnation is being built for Android and iOS.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles