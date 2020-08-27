Nexus War: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is a Marvel crossover

Fortnite has been through some changes since I first played it, before realising I suck at these games, and the massively successful battle royale shooter is nearly unrecognisable today.

Even more so now that Chapter 2, Season 4 has arrived as a full-blown Marvel crossover called Nexus War. I never would have predicted this game would reach this level of pure pop culture osmosis but that’s perhaps my own short-sighted failure.

Rather than becoming a human Principal Skinner meme, I will just get on with it. Nexus War is going beyond the movies for inspiration and see your MCU favourites like Iron Man, Thor, and Groot, mixing it up with the likes of Wolverine, Storm, She-Hulk and Dr Doom. World-swallowing big boi Galactus appears to be the major threat that is uniting these characters.

It’s a fun trailer, it’s a strong roster of new additions to the game, is it enough to bring more players back into the world of Fortnite after the rise of Fall Guys? I won’t act like the prospect of playing as Groot isn’t swaying me towards reinstalling the game.

Here is the Battle Pass trailer for more Season 4 goodness: