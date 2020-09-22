New trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light takes you to Europa

Bungie has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion. The trailer explores Europa, a formidable frozen moon and the newest destination in the ongoing expansion of the Destiny 2 universe that takes Guardians to the birthplace of the Exos to confront a dark empire on the rise.

Some of the locales that Guardians will be able to see on Europa include Eventide Ruins, Asterion Abyss, Cadmus Ridge, Charon's Crossing, and more! Given I don’t know much about Destiny 2 lore (although I really should get involved, it’s exactly my thing), I can only assume these words mean something to you.

Take a look at the new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light that puts Europa in the spotlight:

Xbox fans will have a chance fo get a head start on the Europa action with Xbox Game Pass. Destiny 2 expansions Shadowkeep and Forsaken will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers starting on 22nd September.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light arrives on 11th November on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.