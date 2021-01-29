New Tomb Raider game teased that will unify the reboot trilogy with the classic games

During a video announcing the franchise's 25th anniversary, officially slated for 25th October but the celebrations will be taking place throughout the year, Crystal Dynamics executive producer, Dallas Dickinson, teased a "glimpse into the future" of Tomb Raider.

Director Will Kerslake explained that their "origin trilogy back in 2013 told the story of Lara's early days […] while the classic games featured a seasoned and confident adventurer, travelling the world, unlocking its secrets, often standing alone against cataclysmic forces. We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after these established adventures, telling stories that build upon the breadth of both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics' games, working to unify these timelines."

Given the sheer volume of Tomb Raider games that preceded the Crystal Dynamics era, and their wildly different levels of quality, Kerslake notes that "this is not an easy task, and we ask for your patience as we go through the development process. We don't have plans for a major game announcement in the near future."

While fans wait for more Tomb Raider action, we have a Netflix anime series in making that will take place after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and a long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film, which recently made headlines after it brought on Lovecraft County's Misha Green as writer and director to replace Ben Wheatley after he left the project.