New Super Lucky's Tale springing on to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this summer

Despite the franchise beginning life as an Xbox exclusive, the Switch got it's own New Super Lucky's Tale which was a great success. That game is now jumping back across the console divide and will be releasing on both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this summer.

The game will be available physically and digitally for PlayStation 4 and digitally for Xbox One.

New Super Lucky’s Tale is a love letter to classic 3D platformers, with tons of collectibles to gather, rewarding secrets to discover, memorable characters to meet, and stylish costumes to show off.