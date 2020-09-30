New story trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released

A new story trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been released, offering players a deeper look into the lead, Eivor, as well as introducing their brother Sigurd and the conflicts that await your clan when they leave Norway, to escape war and dwindling resources and find themselves on the shores of England. Eivor will face dangers from the sinister Hidden Ones, Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a new threat that seems like a return of the dreaded Templars in full force.

Introduced in this trailer is Basim, a mysterious figure dressed very much in the style of Ezio and other noted assassins of history, who appears to be helping guide Eivor on their journey as an assassin. It is nice to see the iconic Assassin garb return to the franchise.

It looks like one of the most compelling AC games in quite some time and we hope the game lives up to all this promise. However, it is strange that they once again omit the female Eivor in their marketing. However, we did receive a variant on the featured image that showcased female Eivor alongside Basim.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on 10th November for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, UPLAY+ and Stadia. It will land on PS5 alongside the launch of the console from 12th November.