Capcom's iconic survival horror series is getting another film, described as "a brand new adaptation was designed that has close ties to Capcom's classic survival horror games."

The latest adaption in the franchise is currently in pre-production and is being handled by Constantin Film in collaboration with writer/director Johannes Roberts.

Taking the form of an origin story, the film is the "beginning of a new universe" and will take place on a "fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998". It looks like all the regular series members will be there, with Kaya Scodelario (Skins) playing Claire Redfield while Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will play Jill Valentine. Robbie Amell (Upload) will play Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will be Albert Wesker while Avan Jogia (Zombieland 2: Double Tap) and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) will play Leon S. Kennedy and William Birkin respectively.

Probably best known in the UK for playing 'Effy' in the first four series of Skins, Kaya Scodelario will play Claire Redfield.

Photo by Jon Furniss - © 2009 Jon Furniss

In the press release, Robert Kulzer, Constantin Film producer said that the team "felt compelled to go back to 1998 to explore the secrets that lay within the walls of the Spencer Mansion and hidden from Raccoon City. "

“With this film, I really wanted to go back to the original, first two games and the associated terrifying experience that I had when I first played them. And at the same time, I am telling the story of a small, dying American town that will appear both familiar and relevant to today's audiences. " Johannes Roberts, screenwriter and director

Releasing in theatres in 2021, the film adaptation follows on the back of the recently announced Netflix series focusing on the children of series antagonist Albert Wesker.

The series has had a renaissance of sorts in the last few years, thanks to the success of Resident Evil 7. Ditching the emphasis on action and instead focusing on the the survival horror roots of the original games, as well as a shift to a first person perspective and the ability to play the game in VR, the seventh mainline game is the best-selling in the series to date.

With a sequel to that game due in 2021 for PS5 in the shape of Resident Evil: Village, as well as the fantastic remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 that came out recently, it's never been a better time to be a fan of the series.