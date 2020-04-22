New Resident Evil 3 mod brings Dino Crisis to your PC

Platforms: PC
2 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published

One of the best things to come out of Resident Evil 2’s acclaimed remake was the imaginative, borderline insane modding community on the PC. From DMX soundtracks to Thomas the Tank Engine stalking you through the halls of the RCPD, there was a mod ready to undercut the tension (or perhaps enhance it, if you have a phobia of trains) in any way you could imagine.

With the release of Resident Evil 3, expectations were high and this latest mod is definitely one of the most exciting. The mod is called Dino Evil 3, which comes from Nexus Mods, and it not only re-skins Jill Valentine to resemble Dino Crisis protagonist Regina but replaces every enemy with a dinosaur.

Ever since Capcom started focusing entirely on revamping their flagship survival horror franchise, fans have been clamouring for a remake of Dino Crisis, Capcom’s other foray into survival horror that tried to cash in on the zeitgeist surrounding Resident Evil while also trying to tap some of that Jurassic Park money. It was nowhere near as successful and died after just three core titles, but there is a passionate fanbase surrounding the game to this day.

Capcom seems to be heavily prioritising Resident Evil right now, with a strongly rumoured remake of RE4 as well as a continuation of the RE7 storyline, so it may be some time before they consider a Dino Crisis revival, so this mod may be fans’ best bet for the foreseeable future.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Dino Crisis, mods, Resident Evil 3 Remake
Category news

Latest Articles