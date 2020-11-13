New Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is coming next week

The latest episode of Night City Wire will focus on the music of Cyberpunk 2077 with a particular focus on Night City's resident rock star, Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

For a sample of those upcoming tunes, you can listen to No Save Point by Run The Jewels from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack right now.

The latest stream of the oft-delayed CD Projekt Red blockbuster will be coming 19th November at 6 pm CET / 5 pm GMT / 12 pm ET.