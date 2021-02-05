New Amazon CEO still dedicated to making their first hit game

Amazon has been in the news a lot recently. With the news that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was stepping down from his role, a new CEO is entering the picture, Andy Jassy, who will take over from the Amazon founder this summer.

On top of that, there have been some incredibly damning reports that Amazon Game Studios has been an unmitigated disaster, with mismanagement from studio head Mike Frazzini and a toxic "bro" culture, resulting in precisely zero successful games from the studio.

Jassy has expressed support for Frazzini in an email sent to staff (via Bloomberg) and said that Amazon remains committed to the game business.

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," Jassy's email read. "Though we haven't consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there.

"Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it's often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

While it is easy to dunk on Amazon, they are a billion-dollar entity and thus deserve no defence. The recent reports of their disastrous run in the games industry are worthy of ridicule, the one thing that is worth lauding is the commitment to keep trying. Google recently did the exact opposite thing and abandoned Stadia's in-house development team at the first sign of trouble. Google displayed a great misunderstanding of how the gaming industry works - it is a slow process, and wins will take time.

Amazon, to their credit, appear committed to making a hit at some point. Just stop trying to ride other developers' coattails and stop sunsetting games the second you hit a bump in the road. You have the money to stay in the race, just find some patience next.