Netflix announces animated series Sonic Prime for 2022

Netflix has confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog will be hitting smaller screens next year, with a new 3D animated series from SEGA, WildBrain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment.

It seems that animation will be handled over at WildBrain's studio based in Vancouver, with SEGA handling production and Man of Action serving as showrunners and executive producers. With the latter known as the creators of Ben 10 and heavily involved with Big Hero 6, it seems Sonic Prime will be targeted at pre-teens, as well as overall fans of the spiky speedster. You can check out the press release below:

"The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The news comes in the week that Roger Craig Smith, the voice actor synonymous with Sonic the Hedgehog, was leaving the role after 10 years. We're yet to hear who will be starring in Sonic Prime, but it seems Smith won't be involved with the project and we'll be hearing a new Sonic voice on Netflix next year.