The original Fire Emblem game, once only available in Japan, will finally be coming to the west on the Nintendo Switch.

The classic tactical RPG franchise debuted on the NES in 1990 with Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light. It was only sold in Japan. The title has since emerged on DS and Wii U but, again, only in Japan. The series only arrived on western shores in 2003, with Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade. Japanese fans had a good 13-year head start on the newfound western Fire Emblem fans but those fans could not officially play the game that started it all until now.

For the longest time, western audiences only knew Fire Emblem star, Marth, as a character in Smash Bros. The way this character would perplex any Smash Bros player outside of Japan became something of a meme, something Nintendo’s marketing affectionately nod to in their announcement trailer.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will be coming to the Nintendo eShop on 4th December and will be available until 31st March 2021.