Neil Druckmann now the co-president of Naughty Dog; will continue work as writer/director

Neil Druckmann, the visionary creator of The Last of Us, has been announced as the new co-president of Naughty Dog.

Druckmann will join Evan Wells as the co-presidents of the Sony studio.

He joined Naughty Dog back in 2004, cutting his teeth on some of the latter Jak and Daxter games, before joining the team for the Uncharted series with his role growing with each entry. He got his own IP in 2013 with The Last of Us, which is regarded as one of the best games of all time, and went on to take over as creative director and lead co-writer on Uncharted 4 in 2016. His most recent title is The Last of Us Part II, which released to much controversy (especially gravitating around Druckmann in certain, toxic quarters of the internet) and even more acclaim.

He served as vice president of Naughty Dog for almost three years before this new promotion. Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling will step in as new vice presidents. Mori was formerly director of operations while Gyrling was co-director of programming.

While this is a huge deal for Druckmann, a lot of gamers (non-toxic, obviously) were understandably concerned this meant he would be less involved with Naughty Dog titles creatively but Druckmann took to Twitter to set minds at ease.

What's next for Druckmann and Naughty Dog remains to be seen, although we still have yet to hear about the much rumoured multiplayer version of The Last of Us Part II. Druckmann also serves as executive producer on the upcoming HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, from the creators of Chernobyl.