NASCAR driver fired after uttering racial slur during an online race

Platforms: All
2 minute read
Posted by Andrew Shaw Published
NASCAR driver fired after uttering racial slur during an online race

It seems like even NASCAR drivers can have “heated gaming moments” now, as driver Kyle Larson dropped an N-bomb on a stream this past Sunday.

In the wake of COVID-19 shutting down all major sporting events, NASCAR took the unique solution of taking the races online with realistic racing simulations featuring real NASCAR drivers. This helps race fans scratch that itch that other sports fans cannot under these unique circumstances. Unfortunately, it does mean that the drivers have headsets with live mics, something Larson discovered when he believed his headset had cut out on him.

“You can’t hear me?” Larson checked, not realising his headset was still totally functional, before adding “Hey n—.” At this point, one of the shocked drivers said: “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.”

NASCAR, not wanting to develop any more questionable reputations, quickly suspended Larson indefinitely. Larson released a portrait shot apology video but the damage was done. Soon after sponsors, including McDonald’s and Credit One Bank, began to sever deals with Larson and his race team, Chip Ganassi Racing. With the threat of losing even more financing deals, Chip Ganassi Racing made the decision to fire Larson.

“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with drive Kyle Larson. As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continue to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”

The world of eSports is considerably more relaxed about such incidents, usually only resorting to fines or temporary suspensions, so it is pretty wild news to realise NASCAR is a more racially progressive sport than something.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags esports, heated gaming moment, nascar, Sports
Category news

Latest Articles