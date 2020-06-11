Namco Museum Archives will bring together more than 20 Namco classics across two volumes - and they're out this month

Bandai Namco have announced the release of Namco Museum Archives Volumes 1 and 2 for release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on 18th June. A physical release will follow on 10th July.

The two volumes will contain 23 games from arcade classics to some that have never before been released in the West. The full list is as follows:

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1:

Galaxian

Xevious

Mappy

Dragon Buster

Pac-Man

Dig-Dug

The Tower of Druaga

Sky Kid

Dragon Spirit: The New Legend

Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti

Pac-Man Championship Edition

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2: