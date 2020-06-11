Namco Museum Archives will bring together more than 20 Namco classics across two volumes - and they're out this month

Namco Museum Archives will bring together more than 20 Namco classics across two volumes - and they're out this monthPlatforms: Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One | PC | Nintendo Switch
Bandai Namco have announced the release of Namco Museum Archives Volumes 1 and 2 for release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 on 18th June. A physical release will follow on 10th July.
The two volumes will contain 23 games from arcade classics to some that have never before been released in the West. The full list is as follows:
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1:
- Galaxian
- Xevious
- Mappy
- Dragon Buster
- Pac-Man
- Dig-Dug
- The Tower of Druaga
- Sky Kid
- Dragon Spirit: The New Legend
- Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti
- Pac-Man Championship Edition
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2:
- Battle City
- Pac-Land
- Dig Dug II
- Super Xevious
- Galaga
- Rolling Thunder
- Mappy-Land
- Legacy of the Wizard
- Dragon Buster II
- Mendel Palace
- Gaplus