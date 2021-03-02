Nacon set to release a new Xbox controller this month

Nacon have announced the 15th March launch of their new Xbox Pro Compact wired controller. The new controller is designed for the Xbox range including the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It is also fully compatible with Windows 10.

"The Pro Compact controller has really benefited from the combined expertise of all our teams. It stands out for its build quality and all the customisation options it offers - everything you expect from a professional controller," said Yannick Allaert, Director of Accessories Development at NACON. "After many months of hard work, we are very proud and eager to launch this exciting new range for the Xbox community."

The Pro Compact has the traditional functionality like the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Standard Mode, while gamers can play with their own settings in Advanced Mode. The Pro Compact app, which can be downloaded for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs from the Microsoft Store, can be used to configure button mapping as well as adjust the sensitivity of each stick and trigger through various profile presets.

There are additional settings to reverse the stick positions, choose between a D-pad with 4 or 8 directions, and disable the vibration motors. Players can therefore easily adapt the Pro Compact to their play style directly from their Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Windows 10 PC.

The Pro Compact Controller provides an equally enhanced gaming experience on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC by offering, for the first time on a controller, access to Dolby Atmos For Headphones. Dolby Atmos audio technology offers a true competitive advantage for gamers by allowing them to perceive the smallest sound details and their location in space for even greater realism. Thanks to innovative sound processing through the controller, the Pro Compact provides total immersion in three dimensions with any stereo headphones connected to the 3.5mm jack.