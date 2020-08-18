A battle-royale without combat or guns? It sounds absurd but that's what Fall Guys is and it's been the surprise of the year. It now looks like My Friend Pedro and Portal will be getting skins in the game, following work by dataminers into the games files.

Picked up by Eurogamer, HypexFG tweeted a picture of the skins, as well as the dates they were to be released.

Bundled in with PS Plus this month and releasing on Steam at the same time, the game has deservedly been a success for developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital. Last week we covered how the game was the second most-watched game on Twitch and if you enjoy watching hackers fail as much as we do here, check this out.

If you've somehow missed this worldwide jellybean phenomenon, you can check out our review here. Our Gaming Editor Andrew sums up the experience perfectly: "it is absurdly, addictively brilliant fun. Give in to the jelly beans, you will not regret it."