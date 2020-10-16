More Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage shows off the stealth & combat

We have seen Miles travel through Harlem and save innocents on a collapsing bridge at the PS5 Showcase, we have seen Miles face Rhino again, and we have seen Miles team up with a bodega cat.

Now, as part of GameInformer’s continued exclusive coverage, a new video is focusing more on the stealth and combat of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, particularly Miles’s unique Spider-powers.

We see Miles taking on an enemy base, very much like Peter would in the original game, but with his invisibility powers and venom strikes making stealth attacks far more efficient than his mentor.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release as a PS5 launch title, as well as a PS4 version, on 12th November.