More details on The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes creep in

After the initial trailer tease for The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, the third instalment in The Dark Pictures Anthology following Man of Medan and Little Hope, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have revealed more information on the upcoming horror.

The story will be set in Iraq circa 2003, focused on CIA field operative Rachel King (Ashley Tisdale) as she accompanies an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility alleged to be hidden in the heart of the Zagros Mountains.

On arrival, King’s unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. Disaster hits this already tense scene and both sides find themselves trapped inside the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple, awakening something ancient and evil that is ready to hunt these intruders down.

Ashley Tisdale stars in this upcoming horror.

As always, difficult choices and fast reflexes will be all that stands between you and certain, gruesome doom.

“We are thrilled to reveal this third game within The Dark Pictures Anthology. Like the previous stories, House of Ashes will bring a brand-new story and cast of characters to players, with its own unique twists and turns, and a new threat for the characters to face. We can’t wait to share more details about the story!” said Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will launch in 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Digital.