More Cyberpunk 2077 footage showcases the game on Xbox systems

Ahead of this week's full Night City Wire episode, CD Projekt Red's Hollie Bennett hosts a special mini-episode focusing on Cyberpunk 2077's console gameplay.

Switching duties between the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X, this footage presents a truncated (to avoid spoilers) sample of the game alternating between the two consoles. The sample footage offers a nice cross-section of game experiences from driving to exploration to dialogue to action.

It seems, based on this footage, that whichever system you choose to run this on, it is going to look good and run well. This is promising after the most recent delay being tied to getting the title previous-gen up to grade.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to all major platforms on 10th December.