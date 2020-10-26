Monster Prom is the latest Switch title to get the Super Rare treatment

Monster Prom, the multiplayer dating sim / role-playing visual novel , is getting a special Collector's Edition and a standard physical release.

With three weeks until prom at Spooky High, and in desperate need of a date, players will have to explore their monster filled school, as they find themselves in funny and absurd situations, while trying to raise their stats and seduce one of their classmates. Add in some competitive dating, the game can be played with 1-4 players, and it's clear to see why Monster Prom is the latest Switch title for Super Rare Games to add to their wonderful collection.

In Monster Prom, you can date anyone, with the game not having any sexual orientation or gender choices. And why would it, monsters don't like boys or girls, they like monsters.

The UK-based publisher, in partnership with Beautiful Glitch and Those Awesome Guys, has described their latest release as their "biggest and best ever Collector's Edition full of goodies - perfect for Monster Prom fans and rare print physical collectors." All editions of Monster Prom will have the latest version of the game on the cartridge, as well as including the XXL seasonal content and DLC.

There are three editions in total: the Collector's Edition, a Standard Edition and a Standard Edition which also comes with the SteelBook case from the Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition includes: "a SteelBook case, a 68 page full-colour hardback yearbook with tons of artwork and stickers, a temporary tattoo, a collector's pin badge, 10 physical instant camera photos, a collectible driving license, a high school diploma, and two packs of trading cards."

As always with Super Rare Games special editions of Switch titles, there is a limited supply, with the Standard Edition having the most copies available.

Monster Prom: Collector's Edition: Limited to 1,500 copies



Limited to 1,500 copies Monster Prom (Standard Edition): Limited to 5,000 copies



Limited to 5,000 copies Monster Prom (Standard Edition + SteelBook): Limited to 500 copies, includes exclusive postcard

All versions of the game will go on sale on Thursday 29th October at 6:00pm GMT, with the Collector's Edition £75 and the Standard Edition £27 (excluding any tax & shipping costs) at superraregames.com.