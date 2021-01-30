Monster Prom added to Prime Gaming for February

Prime Gaming's February content has been announced, with five new games added for Prime subscribers, along with a bevvy of content for single-player and online gamers alike.

You can check out the games added this month below:

Table Manners (Simulation)- Swipe right for the brand-new crazy physics-based dating simulator!

Stealth Bastard Deluxe (Platformer) - Armed with only your wits and a pair of Stealthing Goggles, it's your job to sneak your way through a deadly facility that's determined to extinguish your fragile little life.

Spinch (Platformer) - Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch in this side-scrolling, psychedelic platformer.

Monster Prom: Hotseat Edition (Simulation) - You have 3 weeks to get a date for Monster Prom! Go through absurd and funny situations, raise your stats and seduce one of your classmates.

Swimsanity! (Shooter) - Indulge in a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, all supported by online and local play.

Get ready for the prize over the most super of all bowls with Prime Gaming

Aside from the games added this month, there are over 30 still available to claim if you haven't done so already. We've already had the FIFA 21 drop for Prime Gaming earlier this week, but there's more sports content to claim, with an exclusive crown for your UFC 4 fighter, along with the Prime Gaming Superbowl Pack available for Madden NFL 21 players.

As always, there's continuing content from ongoing collaborations, with the latest Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Slushi Bear bundle still available to claim, along with the latest drops for Legends of Runeterra, Roblox and three drops throughout the month for League of Legends.

All you have to do to claim this month's content is head over to Prime Gaming to make the most of your Prime membership.