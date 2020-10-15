Modder adds Xbox Series X to Microsoft Flight Simulator

There are a lot of fun things to find in Microsoft Flight Simulator, from sights like Godzilla from modders to terrifying black obelisks due to mistakes in the code.

Well, now a modder is adding s terrifying black obelisk of their own, in the form of an Xbox Series X.

Reddit user Oh_Gaz has modelled an accurate looking Xbox Series X and added it to the Redmond, Washington map. Redmond being where you find the headquarters of Microsoft.

At present, Oh_Gaz has yet to make the mod available online.