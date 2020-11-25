Milla Jovovich is coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Capcom is collaborating with Sony Pictures to celebrate the release of Monster Hunter, the latest Capcom movie adaptation starring everyone's favourite ass-kicking video game movie star, Milla Jovovich. There will be a special limited-event that will bring her character into the game of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

From 4th December there will be a two-part limited Event Quest inspired by the movie, released on the same day in the UK. Hunters will go head-to-head with the fearsome Black Diablos, which appear in the film, during the initial solo quest before attempting to overcome the massive Greater Rathalos in part two. Hunters must be Master Rank to take part, and anyone who completes the event will unlock special gear, layered armour, new titles, a new background and Guild Card pose.

Also, as of 27th November, all Iceborne players will be able to claim one limited-time item pack filled with useful items as a log-in bonus to celebrate the upcoming film. Including Ancient Potion x30, Dust of Life x30, Golden Egg x10, True Armor Sphere x3, and Earplug Jewel+ x1.