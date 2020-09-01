Microsoft have leaked the Xbox Series S yet again

The Xbox Series S is definitely a thing - we know it, you know it and the industry sure as hell knows it - yet it remains unannounced and it's looking increasingly likely that Microsoft had planned to reveal the cut-down next gen console by now given the fact that not only have we now seen a controller box referencing the not-so-secret console, they are now including references to it in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial leaflets they're sending out with their hardware.

As you can see, if you look closely at that second image, the blurb mentions the Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Windows 10.

The Xbox Series S is expected to be a cut-down version of the Xbox Series X, with potentially no optical drive and slightly less power under the hood. We have no idea what it'll look like but it is expected to be a cheaper way for gamers to join the next generation of gaming - getting most of the experience with less of the cost.

It may well be that the delayed announcement is due to the fact that Microsoft may not be aiming to release the console this November, but that it might follow at a later date - complications with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have obviously had an impact as we steam towards the end of the year and the launch windows for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and while Sony have confirmed two iterations of their console, Microsoft remain officially tight lipped on the subject.

Our current understanding is that the Xbox Series X is launching in the first half of November with the PlayStation 5 following a couple of weeks later. The most solid date we've seen, and previously reported, is 10th November but there are rumour that the roll out may actually start a little earlier than that.

Xbox Series S Concept Art: Jiveduder on Reddit