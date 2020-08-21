Microsoft Flight Simulator’s terrifying Melbourne Monolith the result of a typo

Players of universally acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator were quite surprised to discover a baffling structure in Melbourne, Australia. Like something an HP Lovecraft protagonist would discover in an arctic mountain range before subsequently going insane, this tall and narrow skyscraper defied all physics and reason.

Thanks to some good detective work from the Flight Simulator community, it was discovered that the result of this monstrous monolith was actually a completely innocent typo and not some grave warning of our coming doom. A slip of the finger led to someone mislabelling a two-story building in OpenStreetMap, putting in 212 rather than 2, creating the tallest and most horrifying building on earth.

Flight Sim developer Asobo Studios did not spot the typo when they pooled that data for putting together their realistic, to-scale replication of the entire planet.

A very easy thing to miss, especially when the scope of your project is so insanely demanding, and at least it resulted in a fun little oddity rather a game-breaking bug like the time a typo completely nerfed the enemy AI in Aliens: Colonial Marines.

The monolith is sure to be patched out soon, if it hasn’t already, so make the most of it while you can.

